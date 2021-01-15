Koe Woody “KW” Jackson

Koen Woody “KW” Jackson, Jr.

July 29, 1938

January 14, 2021

Services for Koen “KW” Woody Jackson, Jr., of Salado will be private. KW died on January 14, 2021 in a local hospital. He was born on July 29, 1938 in Youngsport, TX to Koen Woody Jackson, Sr., and Ola Mae Brooks Jackson.

KW was a carpenter for many years later going into business for himself as a mechanic at the Jackson Garage in Salado. KW was handyman and could build or fix almost anything. His family was his greatest joy and he loved spending time with them. He was a member of the Carpenter’s Union.

He married Luann Jane La Court Jackson and was a Baptist all his life.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Lea Jackson; sisters: Odessa Wigley and Edna Love and one great granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife; children: Roxann & husband Henry Tucker, Randy & wife Saundra Jackson, Sheila & husband Rudy Martinez; Philip & wife Cathy Anderson and Steven Anderson; sister, Gayla Shelley and brother, Drew Jackson, plus, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

Services are in the care of Broecker Funeral Home of Salado.