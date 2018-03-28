Ladies win Cougar Relays

Salado Varsity Girls Track team won the Cougar HS Relay hosted by Jarrell March 22 with 127 points. Thrall placed second with 86 points.

Reginia Deen placed first in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 12.63. Elizabeth Ford paced fourth with a time of 13.13.

Kaia Philen placed fourth in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 29.28. Breigh Oliver placed fifth with a time of 29.44.

Taylor Rich placed third in the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 1:04.03. Samantha Vargas placed fifth with a time of 1:05.06.

Salado’s 400 Meter Relay team of Angie Sanders, Reginia Deen, Breigh Oliver and Janiah Del Rio placed first with a time of 51.01.

Salado’s 800 Meter Relay team of Janiah Del Rio, Kaia Philen, Breigh Oliver and Elizabeth Ford placed first with a time of 1:50.85.

Salado’s 1600 Meter Relay team of Taylor Rich, Elizabeth Ford, Samantha Vargas and Reginia Deen placed first with a time of 4:22.63.

Elizabeth Ford placed first in the Long Jump with a distance of 16’-5 1/2”.

Landry Rogers placed second in the Discus with a throw of 102’-6”.

Breigh Oliver placed second in the Triple Jump with a total distance of 34’-2”.

Elizabeth Ford placed third in the High Jump with a height of 5’-0”. Lorna Fleet placed fifth with a height of 4’-8”.

Presley Maddux placed third in the Pole Vault reaching a height of 9’6”.

JV Girls take 2nd

Salado JV Girls Track placed second with 107 points in the Cougar HS Relays hosted by Jarrell March 22. Jarrell won the meet with 140 points.

Mia Patton placed second in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 30.17.

Nena Vero placed second in the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 1:09.19.

Nena Vero placed first in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:54.44.

Lily Lougheed placed fifth in the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 7:15.09.

Lily Lougheed placed third int he 3200 Meter Run with a time of 14:48.04.

Rachel Luke placed sixth in the 100 Meter Hurdles with a time of 25.56.

Rachel Luke placed fourth in the 300 Meter Hurdles with a time of 1:11.59.

Salado’s 400 Meter Relay team of Mia Patton, Ashley Voulter, Megan Manibusen and Jorja Washington placed first with a time of 54.80.

Salado’s 800 Meter Relay team of Mia Patton, Ashley Voulter, Megan Manibusen and Jorja Washington placed first with a time of 1:58.17.

Salado’s 1600 Meter Relay team of Nena Vero, Megan Manibusen, Ashley Voulter and Jorja Washington placed first with a time of 4:42.04.

Ashley Voulter placed third in the Long Jump with a distance of 13’-5 1/2”.

Jasey Goings placed fifth in the Discus with a distance of 66’-3”.

Salado High School varsity track teams will compete at the Texas Relays on March 30 in Austin.