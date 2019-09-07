Lady Bees escape with narrow 5-set win over Salado

The Salado volleyball program fell to the Academy Bees Friday night in five sets (20-25, 25-7, 23-25, 25-8, 17-15). The Lady Eagles played well, but too inconsistent to come away with a win. Sophomore Lainey Taylor would have a big night finishing with 11 strong kills and 2 blocks.

Amy Manning (10) and Lainey Taylor (24) go up to block a kill by an Academy player.

JV Red – The JV Red squad would bounce back from their Tuesday night loss in convincing fashion over the Lady Bees. The Eagles jumped on them 25-18 in the first set and didn’t let them recover, putting them away 25-19 in set two. Sophomore Darci Pryor played stellar with 12 digs and 4 aces. Middle blocker, Kenslee Konarik would also come up huge with 7 kills and 2 blocks.

JV White – The Lady Eagle JV Squad came away with another victory Friday night in three sets over Academy (25-13, 22-25, 25-14). Freshman Makayla Bush would stand out again for the Eagles with 8 kills, 4 blocks, and an ace. It was a quality team win.

The Lady Eagles are at home again on Tuesday, 9/10, against Waco University. Sub-varsitys will begin at 5:00pm.

Reported by Coach Clint Brown