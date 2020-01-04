Lady Eagles 39, LaGrange 52

Salado Lady Eagles lost to LaGrange on the road 52-39 on Jan. 3.

The Lady Eagles defensive play held the Lady Leopards to only having one player score in double figures. Salado had a total of 25 steals for the game.

Katie Law led with 7 steals as Lorena Perez had 6 and Philen had 4.

The Lady Eagles got off to a slow start as they were down 6-13. Half time the Lady Eagles came out ready and tied the third quarter at 36. The Lady Eagles hit three of their six three-pointers in the third quarter by seniors Kaia Philen (2) and Abby Rembert (1).

Kaia and Abby both had 15 points and Katie Law had 11 for Salado.

The Lady Eagles tied the boards with the Lady Leopards at 34 total rebounds. Law leading the boards for Salado with 12, Kenslee Konarik followed with 6, Maddy Wade and Rembert both had 4.

JV Red falls

to LaGrange

The JV Red lost a close one to La Grange 31-34 on Jan. 3.

Harley Drouillard led the team in scoring 14 points with Reese Witmer right behind her with 11.