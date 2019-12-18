Lady Eagles 45, China Spring 48

Salado Lady Eagles lost to China Spring 48-45 on Dec. 17 to kick off the holiday break. The game was non-district. The girls will play Dec. 27-28 before taking on LaGrange on Jan. 3.

District play begins Jan. 10 on the road against Gatesville.

China Spring jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first, but Salado closed the gap to 24-22 at the half. China Spring led 40-37 after three periods and held on for the win.

Kaia Philen scored 21 points to lead Salado. She also had 11 rebounds, five steals, two deflections and a block.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Lorena Perez, 11 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, three deflections and a block;Amanda Cantu, 7 points, eight rebounds, five assists; Reese Preston, 3 points, a rebound and an assist; Kenslee Konarik, 2 points and a steal and Maddy Wade, 1 point, a rebound and an assist.