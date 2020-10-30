Lady Eagles are Bi-District Champions

Salado will face #3 China Spring in the Area Round of 4A Volleyballs

Salado Lady Eagles will face the #3 China Spring Lady Cougars in the Area Round of the UIL 4A volleyball playoffs, after sweeping the Smithville Lady Tigers 25-15, 25-13 and 25-19 Oct. 29 at Georgetown High School.

Smithville stayed close in the first set, trailing just 9-8 until Amy Manning went to the service line. The Lady Eagles rattled off five points on her serve to lead 14-9. Forcing a side out, Salado put the game out of reach on Reese Preston’s, running up another five points to lead 19-10. The Lady Tigers rallied to get to 20-14. Salado and Smithville swapped the serve back and forth to end the first set 25-15 Salado.

Preston and Maning both had five points off their serves. Preston recorded the only ace for Salado. Haleigh Wilk, Reese Rich and Kenslee Konarik all had 3 kills in the set. Wilk and Konarik added 2 blocks and Wilk had 8 assists.

Manning and Lainey Taylor had 2 kills each.

Alex Dworaczyk and Lainrey Taylor had blocks for the Lady Eagles.

In the second set, the Lady Tigers stayed close to Salado through the first half of the set, until Salado went on a eight point run to lead 19-9. Salado scored five straight to lead 23-12 and won the set 25-13.

Wilk led the girls with 3 kills, a block and 4 assits. Taylor followed with 3 kills and 3 assists. Manning had 2 kills and 2 blocks ahilwe Knoarik and 2 kills and a block. Dworaczyk had 4 blocks including the final one to win the second set.

Salado and Smithville were tied only three times, at 1-1, 2-2 and 6-6, before the Lady Eagles took control of the game on a five-point service by Megan Manibusan to extend to a 11-6 lead . The Lady Tigers fought to close the lead to 18-15 before a three-point service set by Preston gave the Lady Eagles a 21-16 lead.

Konarik had 5 kills in the third set, followed by Taylor, 3, Manning, 2 and Wilk, 2. Manning and Swaoraczyk had 3 blocks each, followed by Wilk and Taylor, 1 each.

Manibusan served for 3 aces and Taylor for 1.

Wilk had 5 assists, followed by Preston, 3 and Dworaczyk, 2.

Salado will face China Spring on Nov. 2. China Spring is 27-0 on the year. The two teams faced each other earlier this year, with Salado losing in four sets: 25-20, 24-26, 25-10 and 25-14.