Lady Eagles beat Academy in three sets

Salado Lady Eagles beat the Academy Lady Bees in three quick sets tonight, winning 25-17, 25-21 and 25-22. The girls fought off the Bees in the second and third sets being tied at 18-18 in the second and 21-21 in the third.

Brettney Fuller had two aces to lead Salado at the service line with Landry Rogers, Mikaela Heiner, Natalie Fort and Reagan Morreale each having one ace.

Rogers completely dominated Academy at the net with 23 kills in the match. She had just three errors at the net. Katie Robinson followed with 12 kills and four errors.

Also recording kills at the net were Morreale, three, Jamie Rich, 2 and Avery Hyer, one.

Reagan Thrasher blocked two shots. Kaia Philen, Robinson and Morreale each had one.

Fuller had 21 assists, Morreale had 17 and Reagan Thrasher had two.