Lady Eagles beat Burnet in District Volleyball

Varsity – Salado would jump on Burnet 25-19 in the first set on Oct. 11.

Salado would keep the energy up in set two winning 25-23. The Lady Dawgs were not ready to go home yet as they fought off the third set with a score 19-25. That would be as close as Burnet would get. Salado put the game away with a 25-21 victory in set four. Salado improves to 19-16 overall and 4-1 in District 27-4A play.The Lady Eagles would pad the stat book tonight. Landry Rogers led the charge for Salado with 27 kills. Amy Manning and Lainey Taylor would combine for 17 kills. Salado’s setters, Reese Preston and Haleigh Wilk, had a combination of 54 assists.

JV Red – Salado’s JV Red team came out hot against Burnet and would never let up. After falling behind early 3-8, Salado would find its rhythm and cruise to a 25-18 victory. The Lady Dawgs would be unable to stop the momentum in the second set as the Lady Eagles would crush Burnet 25-12. Salado played with a complete team effort, but the story would be the big middles. Kiara Garza racked up 6 blocks and Kenslee Konarik would contribute 7 kills. Setter, Emory Craddick would also have a big night with 14 assists. Salado improves to 16-10 overall and 4-1 in district play on the season.

JV White – The young JV team would struggle tonight. After losing the first set 17-25, they were unable to recover in set two dropping the game with a score of 9-25. Makayla Bush and Jordan Ferguson would have the most energy and Brooke Martinez also played well.

Salado begins the second round through district on Tuesday night at home vs Lampasas. Sub-varsitys will begin at 5:00pm.