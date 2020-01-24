Lady Eagles beat Liberty Hill

Liberty Hill 51

Lady Eagles 62

Salado Lady Eagles got ahead of the state-ranked Liberty Hill Lady Panthers and never relented, winning 62-51 on their home court on Jan. 17 to improve to 3-0 in district.

Salado led 11-3 after the first and 47-35 going into the final quarter, having never relinquished the lead to the visiting team. Liberty Hill outscored Salado 16-15 in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough.

Kaia Philen led Salado with 13 points, seven rebounds and a deflection.

Abby Rembert scored 11 points and had a rebound, an assist and a steal.

Also scoring for Salado were Jasey Goings, 6 points and two rebounds; Maddy Wade, 5 points and two rebounds; Lorena Perez, 4 points, five rebounds, a steal a deflection and a block; Amanda Cantu, 3 points, four rebounds, five assists, a steal and five deflections; Priscilla Torczynski, 3 points and Katie Law, 2 points, seven rebounds and a deflection.

Eastside 23

Salado 81

Salado Lady Eagles blew past the Eastside Memorial girls 81-23 to open district play on Jan. 14.

Salado took a 28-4 lead in the first half and led 52-13 at the half with starting players on the bench.

Kaia Philen, Lorena Perez, Abby Rembert, Reese Preston and Priscilla Torczynski all saw fewer than 13 minutes on the court.

In 10 minutes of play, Philen scored 18 points to lead the Lady Eagles. She also had four rebounds, two assists, three steals and five deflections in the short time of play.

Kenslee Konarik spent the bulk of the game — 38 minutes — on the court and scored 16 points. She also had 17 rebounds to lead the girls, 11 of them offensive.

Also scoring for the girls were Katie Law, 9 points, 10 rebounds and a deflection; Torczynski, 8 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a deflection, Preston, 6 points, three rebounds, two assists and two deflections; Julie Booker, 6 points, four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block; Maddy Wade, 4 points, seven rebounds, an assist and two steals; Abby Rembert, 3 points, six rebounds; Megan Manibuson, 3 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal, Janiah Del Rio, 2 points, a steal and two deflections; and Lorena Perez, 2 points, two rebounds, an assist, a steal and two deflections.

JV Red 58

Eastside 4

Salado JV Red destroyed their counterparts from Eastside on Jan. 14, winning 58-4. Leading scorers were Harley Drouillard, 20 points, Reese Witmer, 10 points and Marissa Lancaster, 9 points.

JV Red 28

Liberty Hill 56

Salado JV Red struggled against the Liberty Hill Lady Panthers on Jan. 17, losing 56-28.

Leading scorers were Harley Drouillard, 9 points,Darci Pryor, 8 points and Reese Witmer, 6 points

JV White 11

Liberty Hill 42

The JV White Lady Eagles took a hard 42-11 loss to the Lady Panthers of Liberty Hillon Jan. 17. Brooke McLaurin led the team with 7 points. Ellie Mescher played tough defense all night.