Lady Eagles beat Llano 8-2 to keep perfect district record

Llano 2

Salado 8

The Llano Lady Jackets briefly led Salado in their district softball game on March 29, scoring two runs in the top of the first.

However, Salado came back with runs in the first and third inning and six runs in the fourth to put the game away and remain undefeated in district play.

The Lady Jackets scored due to two walks followed by two singles. Llano only had two more singles in the game.

Piper Randolph led off the bottom of the first with a single. She stole second and third, scoring on a triple to center by Breigh Oliver, who was left stranded on base.

Randolph led off the bottom of the third with another single and stolen base. She scored on Amanda Cantu’s single to center.

In the bottom of the fourth, Erin Faske led off with a single and stole second. Reese Preston walked and Elizabeth Ford singled to load the bases. Randolph knocked all three runners home with a double to deep center. She advanced on a single by Oliver and scored on a groundout by Wilson.

Lady Eagles versus Llano