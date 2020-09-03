Lady Eagles beat Snook after loss to Fairfield

Salado Lady Eagles in red came out slow against Fairfield in a four set loss on Aug. 22 with scores of 9-25, 12-25, 25-17, 19-25.

Salado would spin their wheels for the first two sets before finding life in set three behind big swings from OPP Amy Manning and OH Lainey Taylor set up by Libero Megan Manibusan’s 17 digs on the night.

The Lady Eagles in red would compete in set four, but played catch-up most of the set before a late set rally wasn’t enough. Salado falls to 4-4 on the year.

Salado’s JV team would come out slow falling behind 15-23, but a late rally would pull them ahead 24-23 over Fairfield. That would be where the rally would end as Fairfield answered with three straight points winning 26-24. The second set was all Fairfield with Salado losing 11-25.

The young Freshmen squad would come away with the lone victory for Salado on the day in three sets (17-25, 25-15, 25-20). The Lady Eagles in red were led by Elly Wade, Grace Clemons, and Ariel Cebreco.

Salado vs. Snook

After dropping three straight matches on the road trip, the varsity Lady Eagles were hungry to get back in the win column at home. The Red Posse came out in full force in set one winning with a score of 25-16 and again in set two 25-12.

A little complacency would settle in allowing the Lady Blue Jays of Snook to sneak in a set victory 19-25. That would be as close as Snook would get before Salado powered through with a final set victory 25-22. Junior OH Lainey Taylor would wreak havoc on the Lady Jays totaling 16 kills on the night. Stellar blocking from Sophomore MB Alex Dworaczyk would also frustrate Snook hitters all night. Dworaczyk would collect 5 stuff blocks and 4 block assists in the match. Salado improves to 4-3 on the year.

The young JV Lady Eagles came out of the gate swinging Aug. 21 against the Snook Lady Jays and never let up. Led by strong serving from Joanna Steigerwalt, Salado would jump out to a 14-3 lead and ride that to a 25-7 victory in set 1. Followed by another convincing 25-13 victory thanks to big swings by sophomores MaKayla Bush and Harley Droulliard.