Lady Eagles compete in Gatesville Tournament

Salado looks to avenge road loss to Belton

Salado Lady Eagles face the Belton Lady Tigers in the finals of the Gatesville Volleyball tournament. On Thursday, the Lady Eagles beat Ellison and McGregor in the tournament in the Gatesville Tournament.

The Lady Tigers swept Salado last night in a home match for the 6A foe,

Salado beat McGregor in two sets, 25-15 and 25-19. Katie Robinson had four aces at the services line while Brettney Fuller and Mikaela Heiner each had three. Landry Rogers led Salado in attacking the net with 11 kilss. Robinson had five. Kaia Philen blocked three shots and Robinson blocked two. Fuller had 11 assists, Reagan Morreale had 10. Robinson also led Salado with four digs, followed by Natalie Ford’s three.

Salado avenged an earlier loss to the 6A Ellison Lady Eagles, sweeping them in sets of 25-20 and 25-20.

Katie Robinson had four aces and Brettney Fuller had two. Robinson and Landry Rogers both had five kills at the net. Reagan Thrasher had four block while Reagan Morreale had three. Morreale led Salado with eight assists while Brettney Fuller had six assists. Natalie Fort, Katie Robinson and Reagan Morreale led Salado with a pair of digs each.

Salado lost to Ellison in three sets on Aug. 15: 27-29, 11-25 and 15-25.

The Junior Varsity lost 14-25 and 12-25. Freshmen girls lost to Ellison 20-25 and 23-25.