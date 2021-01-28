Lady Eagles double up on Lake Belton

Salado Lady Eagles doubled up on Lake Belton high in a home district game Jan. 26, winning 54-27.

Lake Belton made only 12 of their 45 shots from the field, with the Lady Eagles grabbing 18 defensive boards to keep the Lady Broncs from having many second chances.

Meanwhile, Salado hit 20 of their 48 shots from the field and grabbed four offensive boards for second chances.

The Lady Eagles took advantage of 22 turnovers by the Lady Broncs and turned the ball over just 13 times in return.

The greatest difference was at the free throw line, where Salado shot nine-of-11 and Lake Belton hit one-of-13 tries.

Amanda Cantu and Priscilla Torczynski led the girls with 12 points each. Cantu shot five-of-six from the field, including two three-pointers. She also grabbed four rebounds and had three assists. Defensively, she had two steals and four deflections.

Torczynski had two rebounds and and assist. She also made two steals and three deflections.

Post Katie Law had 7 points, making two of five shots in the field. She shot three-of-four free throws. Law also had three rebounds and an assist while blocking three shots.

Kenlsee Konarik, Reese Preston and Charity Pryor all had 5 points in the game. Konarik added three reboudsn, an assist, a shot block and four deflections. Preston had an assits, three steals and a deflection. Pryor added an assist and two deflections.

Lorena Perez made two of five shots for 4 points. She also had seven rebounds, three steals and four defections.

Megan Manibusan and Reese Witmer had two points each. Manibusan contributed three rebounds, two assists, three steals and two deflections. Witmer also had a steal in the game.

The girls are on the road Jan. 29 to face the Burnet Lady Bulldogs, who handed the Lady Eagles their only district loss 49-44 at home on Jan. 11.