Lady Eagles fall in 4 sets to Canyon Lake

With a block by Eden Farley, the Salado Lady Eagles volleyball season came to an end in Georgetown in a four set loss to the Canyon Lake Lady Hawks.

Salado lost the first set in overtime 27-25, after leading by as much as eight — 22-14 — needing just three points to put the Hawks away. On the strength of Caty Moore’s serve, the Lady Hawks closed to within four. They tied Salado at 24-24 on Kayla Wunderlich’s serve. The girls tied again at 25-25 but a missed kill by Lainey Taylor and a kill by Caroline Kullberg gave Canyon Lake the win.

Reese Preston sets the ball during Salado’s playoff match against Canyon Lake. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)

Salado bounced back from the overtime loss by wiping out the Lady Hawks in the second set 25-11. The Lady Hawks could not handle Breigh Oliver’s serve as Salado jumped out to a 7-0 lead. Oliver had two aces in her service while Landry Rogers and Taylor both had kills.

Salado went on another tear, scoring four points on Megan Manibusan’s service, including an ace, to lead 12-2. Salado maintained its lead, stretching it to a 13-point difference during a five-point run on Oliver’s second service. Rogers had back-to-back kills in the run and then scored the final service point for Salado in the 25-11 second set win.

But that same team didn’t seem to stay on the court as Canyon Lake ran up a 12-4 lead in the third set, going on to win it 25-12.

Salado stayed close in the fourth set until Canyon ripped off a six-point run to lead 21-9, followed by another four-point run for the 25-10 final score.

Rogers led Salado with 16 kills and an ace. Oliver led Salado in serving with five aces. Manibusan had two aces for Salado. Amy Manning had seven kills, while Taylor had four, Haleigh Wilk, three and Reese Preston, Taylor Rich and Katie Law all had one.

PHOTOS BY ROYCE WIGGIN

Salado Lady Eagles ended the season with a 23-19 record as the second place team in District 27-4A volleyball, behind Liberty Hill.

Canyon Lake will play the winner of the Bellville-El Campo match.

