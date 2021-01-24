Lady Eagles in second place behind Burnet

Salado Village Voice

With wins over Jarrell and Taylor last week, Salado Lady Eagles are in second place in district behind Burnet with a record of 16-6 and 4-1 in district play.

Lady Eagles 53

Taylor 27

Salado Lady Eagles won a district road game against Taylor Jan. 22.

The Lady Eagles led the Ducks 8-5 in the first quarter and scored 17 points in the second to enter the half with a 25-12 lead. Salado outscored Taylor 18-6 in the third quarter to make the gap 43-18 and tacked on another 10 points in the fourth to put away the game 53-27.

Lorena Perez led Salado in scoring with 12 points. Also scoring for Salado were Amanda Cantu, 11 points, Priscilla Torczynski, 11 points, Katie Law, 8 points, Reese Preston, 4 points, Kenslee Konarik, 4 points, Megan Manibusan, 3 points.

Lady Eagles 64

Jarrell 56

Salado Lady Eagles dispatched district foe Jarrell Lady Cougars in a home game Jan. 19.

Salado Lady Eagles led the Jarrell Lady Cougars 19-11 in the first quarter and added another 18 points in the second to take a 38-23 lead. Salado scored 11 points in the third to lead 49-36 and added another 15 points in the fourth to secure the win 64-56.

Lorena Perez led the Lady Eagles in scoring with  19 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 4 blocks.She was followed in scoring by Katie Law, 12 points, 14 rebounds, 1 steal, Kenslee Konarik, 12 points, 18 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 blocks.

Also scoring for Salado were Amanda Cantu, 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, Megan Manibusan, 7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, Priscilla Torczynski, 5 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals.

