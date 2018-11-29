Lady Eagles play in Polk Key City tournament

Salado Lady Eagles play host in the Coach Smith Invitiational Tournament Nov. 29-Dec. 1. Prior to that, the girls played LaVernia and competed in the Polk Key City tournament recently.

Lady Eagles 36

Lady Bears 61

The Lady Eagles fell to LaVernia Lady Bears 36-61 Nov. 19. Kaia Philen was high scorer with 9 points, followed by Amanda Cantu and Lorena Perez with 6 points, Lexie Lima and Corban Mescher had 5 points, Nicole Pettigrew with 3, Reese Preston, Priscilla Torczynski and Maddy Wade with 2 a piece.

The JV Red girls rolled past La Vernia to pick up another win 64-26. Janiah Del Rio led the Lady Eagles with 23 points. Katie Law followed with 15 points, Jorja Washington with 11 and Megan Manibusan with 10 points.

The JV White team also came out on top over LaVernia, winning 37-18. Kenslee Konarik led with 11 points and Darci Pryor followed with 10. Marissa Lancaster and Maria Gamaz both had 6 points and Maddi Bourland and Kimberleigh Deen had 2 points a piece.

Polk Key City

Salado Lady Eagles played 4A, 5A amd 6A schools in the Polk Key City tournament in Abilene Nov. 15-17, losing three games and winning one.

The girls hit 5A Abilene Wylie in the first game, losing 25-64. Jasey Goings was the leading scorer with 10 points, followed by Lexie Lima and Reese Preston with 5 points each. Corban Mescher led the way with 8 boards for that game.

The girls fell to 5A Weatherford 38-40 in the second round. Kaia Philen was leading scorer with 10, Amanda Cantu followed behind with 9, Lexie Lima with 5, and Reese Preston, Nicole Pettigrew and Lorena Perez had 3 a piece. Philen also led the way on defense with 5 rebounds and 4 steals.

The Lady Eagles then pulled out a big win 52-51 against 4A Sweetwater. Priscilla Torczynski hit a 3 at the buzzer to send the game to the Lady Eagles. Philen led the way with 16 points, followed by Lexie Lima with 9 and Lorena Perez with 7. Torczynski and Corban Mescher both had 5 a piece, Amanda Cantu had 4, and Reese Preston and Nicole Pettigrew had 3 a piece. Corban Mescher held off Sweetwater as she took down 9 rebounds and Kaia had 7.

To finish out the tournament, the Lady Eagles played 6A Odessa Permian and fell short 27-61. Kaia Philen led the way with 10 points and Lexie Lima followed with 6 points. Priscilla Torczynski had 5 points and Amanda Cantu, Corban Mescher, and Abby Rembert had 2 a piece.

Manor JV Tournament

The Lady Eagle JV Red and JV Whites teams both brought home trophies from the JV and Freshman tournament Nov. 15-17.

The JV White finished in third place after a seven point lost to the host team in the semifinals. Game one was a 60-2 win over Manor New Tech with Darci Pryor and Maria Pauer both scoring 14 points. Game two was a 21-28 loss to Manor, and the third place game ended with the Lady Eagles winning over Seguin 40-24. Kenslee Konarik and Darci Pryor were named to the all-tournament team. Pryor scored 17 points in the third place game, and Konarik put 11 points on the board.

The JV Red lost the championship in heart breaking fashion. After injuries and fouls plagued the Lady Eagles, they played the last four minutes of the game with only four players and three players for the final two and a half minutes. Even though they were short-handed, the final score was 50-51.

In game one, the Lady Eagles defeated Florence handily by the score of 49-16. Megan Manibusan lead the scoring charge with 15 points with Jorja Washington adding 13 points of her own.

Game two was a little more challenging against the hosting Manor Mustangs. The game ended with a 36-33 score with Katie Law leading all scorers with 11 points. Janiah Del Rio and Jorja Washington were named All-Tournament.