Lady Eagles ranked in top 10 in state

Salado Volleyball starts out 3-1

Salado Lady Eagles are ranked in the Top 10 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association volleyball poll after a 3-1 start to the season. The varsity girls are currently ranked #8 in the recent poll.

The Lady Eagles were 3-0 before falling to Lorena in straight sets on Aug. 16. The Lady Eagles got off to a slow start and not recover in time against a talented Lorena team dropping the match in straight sets (12-25, 16-25, 19-25). Middle blocker, Kenslee Konarik would have a solid afternoon with 3 blocks and 8 kills.

Coming off their season opener victory, the Lady Eagles didn’t let up against Academy and Lampasas in a dual match on Aug. 14. Salado would avenge last year’s five-set loss by defeating Academy with ease in straight sets (25-13, 25-17, 25-21). Freshman Reese Rich would serve from 3-1 all the way to 13-1 and the Lady Bees would not recover. Salado would have a wall up front led by Middle Blocker Kenslee Konarik who collected 6 blocks in the match. The Lady Eagles diversified attack from Haleigh Wilk and Katey Bartek would set the tone offensively and Libero Megan Manibusan had an outstanding game with 15 digs.

Former district opponent Lampasas suffered a similar fate at the hands of the Red Posse with scores of (25-17, 25-8, 25-22). Another great effort from Manibusan would lay the foundation. Senior Reese Preston would turn in 14 assists on the night to go with Sophomore Alex Dworaczyk would have a solid night at the net with 6 kills and 3 stuff blocks.

The Lady Eagle volleyball program wasted no time getting back to business, opening regular season play Aug. 11 against the Lady Buffaloes of Florence. Salado set the tone early with a crushing 25-5 victory. The second set would not come as easily, but Salado would hang on with a score of 25-21 before finishing the Lady Buffaloes off in straight sets with a final of 25-19. Freshman Reese Rich would serve Florence aggressively all night with 4 aces and Junior OH Lainey Taylor led the attack for Salado collecting 10 kills on the night.