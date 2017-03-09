Lady Eagles run up hat tricks, shut out foes

Annie Ewton was on fire last week with hat tricks against Jarrell and Academy last week. Salado is 13-4-1 and 9-1 in district as of presstime for this edition and will face Lampasas on March 10.

Lady Eagles 9

Academy 0

Annie Ewton and Ashlen LaCanne both scored hat tricks as the Lady Eagles crushed Academy 9-0 in a home soccer match March 3.

Salado took a 6-0 lead in the first half.

Ewton scored her first goal after missing a shot on goal and having her second shot blocked by the Academy goal keeper. She took an assist from LaCanne and put it in the net at 5:56.

LaCanne took an assist from Rebecca Gonzales to score at 13:04.

A couple of minutes later, Reagan Morreale scored on an assist by Hannah Reavis.

LaCanne scored her second goal of the match, taking a cross from Gonzales and putting it in the goal at 20:19.

Morreale scored her second goal of the match with another assist from Reavis at 23:54 in the match.

Kirstin Crouch put a corner kick from Ewton in the goal at 36:27 to give Salado a 6-0 lead.

Ewton scored two goals in the second half.

In a relentless attack, Salado scored three goals in a five minute span.

Ewton put an assist from Reavis across the goal at 52:17.

After a shot by LaCanne, Ewton scored a goal at 55:15.

LaCanne scored the final goal of the match at 57:41 on an assist from Morreale.

Danielle McDaniel made her only save of the game at the 62nd minute of the match.

Meanwhile, the Salado offense kept the Academy keeper busy as she had to make 21 saves.

Jarrell 0

Lady Eagles 6

In the first four minutes, Ewton scored two goals against the Jarrell Lady Cougars, leading Salado to a 6-0 win on the road.

She scored her first goal just 33 seconds into the match on an assist from Rebecca Gonzales.

She took a corner kick from Hannah Reavis to put it in the net at 3:08 for a 2-0 lead.

The Lady Eagles scored four goals in the second half.

Cat Langlitz scored a goal at 41:06 in the match.

Ashlen LaCanne took an assist from Ewton to score at 51:45 in the match.

Ewton put her third shot in the net in the 71st minute.

LaCanne scored her second goal of the game in the 76th minute,

Jarrell took no shots on Salado’s goal during the match.