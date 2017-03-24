Lady Eagles shut out Taylor in first round

With Reagan Morreale getting a hat trick, the Salado Lady Eagles shut out the Taylor Lady Ducks in the first round of the 4A girls soccer playoffs March 23. Salado will play Canyon Lake in the area round game next week.

Salado put up two quick goals as Hannah Reavis took a pass from Ashlen LaCanne and put it in the net at 1:42 in the first.

Reavis shot a cross to Morreale for a goal at 2:40 for a 2-0 lead in the opening minutes of the match.

Morreale scored again in the first half. After a shot off target, Morreale took a second shot and put it in the goal at 20:51 in the first.

In the second half, Reavis toed a cross shot to Annie Ewton for her to put in the goal at 63:22.

Morreale scored her final goal of the game with just seconds left on the clock, taking an assist from Reavis at 79:53 for the 5-0 win.

The Lady Eagles are 17-4-1 and face the 10-10-1 Canyon Lake Lady Hawks in the area round.