Lady Eagles sweep Cedar Creek

Lady Eagles Fly Past Cedar Creek

Varsity

The Red Posse handled business in straight sets tonight at home against Cedar Creek (Bastrop, TX). Salado jumped out with a 25-16 victory and would follow it up with convincing 25-17 and 25-14 victories.

Salado’s offense on the night was led by outside Kenslee Konarik and middles Alex Dworaczyk and Macy Morris combining for 28 kills on the night. Defensively, the Lady Eagles would get a great performance from junior Katey Bartek and sophomore Reese Rich. Setter Haleigh Wilk would shine in her role in Salado’s 5-1 offense with 28 assists and 5 kills.

JV Red

Salado’s JV Red squad defeated Cedar Creek in straight sets (25-12, 25-14). Setter Paige Farris turned in a great night leading the floor. Outside sophomore Gracie Clemons collected 7 kills.

JV White

It would be a quick night for the JV white team has they beat Cedar Creek in two sets (25-19, 25-22). They were led by Setter Kaelyn Houston and Rylee Young who collected 12 kills in the match. Freshmen Jill Taylor and Rachel Bender would also have excellent showings as