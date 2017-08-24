Lady Eagles take overtime wins against Ellison

Salado Lady Eagles fought the 6A Ellison Lady Eagles Aug. 22 to a four-set win with all three of their wins by two-point margins and two of them coming in overtime.

Landry Rogers led Salado by serving five aces. Brettney Fuller and Mikaela Heiner each had an ace.

Rogers also dominated Ellison at the net with a personal record of 21 kills. Katie Robinson followed with 11. Fuller also had a kill at the net.

Kaia Philen led the defense at the net with three block. Reagan Thrasher and Rogers each had a block.

Fuller had nine assists and Reagan Morreale had five.

Robinson led the defense with six digs, while Heiner had three and Rogers had one.