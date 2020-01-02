Lady Eagles take second in Thorndale Tournament

Salado Lady Eagles took second place in the Thorndale basketball tournament Dec. 27-28, beating Academy, Groesbeck and Thorndale and falling to Rogers in the final game.

Academy 18

Lady Eagles 33

Salado Lady Eagles outran Academy 33-18 in the first round of the tournament Dec. 27.

Scoring was spread out among nine players. Kaia Philen led with 6 points, four rebounds, an assist, four steals and three deflections; Abby Rembert, 5 points, two rebounds; Katie Law, 4 points, four rebounds, an assist, a steal, a deflection and a block; Maddy Wade, 4 points, five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block; Janiah Del Rio, 4 points and a steal; Megan Manibusan, 3 points and a rebound; Reese Preston, 2 points and a rebound; Kenslee Konarik, 2 points, seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block; and Amanda Cantu, 1 point, a rebound, an assist, a steal and a deflection.

Groesbeck 50

Lady Eagles 75

In a high-flying game, Salado outscored Groesbeck 75-50 in the second round of the tournament Dec. 27.

Salado scored 25 point in the third quarter to pull away from Groesbeck.

Four girls got double figures.

Katie Law led the girls with 17 points, eight rebounds, an assist, a steal and two deflections. Kenslee Konarik had a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds. She also had five steals, a deflection and two blocks. Kaia Philen scored 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and a deflection. Reese Preston had 10 points, two rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block.

Also scoring were Amanda Cantu, 8 points, a rebound, seven assists, four steals and a deflection; Priscilla Torczynski, 8 points, five rebounds and two steals; Abby Rembert, 5 points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists; Megan Manibusan, 3 points, and Julie Booker, 3 points.

Thorndale 33

Salado 38

Salado Lady Eagles scored 17 points in the third quarter to come from behind and beat Thorndale 38-33 in the third round of the tournament Dec. 28. The Lady Eagles trailed 20-17 at the half.

Kaia Philen led Salado with 15 points. She also had 10 rebounds, two assists, four steals and four deflections.

Amanda Cantu followed with 14 points, two rebounds, two assists, four steals and two deflections.

Also scoring for the girls were Abby Rembert, 3 points, Priscilla Torczynski, 2 points, four rebounds, two steals, two assists and a deflection and Katie Law, 2 points, three points, an assist, a steal, a deflection and three blocks.

Rogers 51

Lady Eagles 49

Salado fought back from a halftime deficit of 12 points, but could not finish off Rogers in the final round of the tournament Dec. 28. Salado trailed 18-26 at the half and 32-42 before scoring 17 points in the fourth while holding Rogers to 9 points, allowing Rogers to win 51-49.

Kaia Philen led the girls with 17 points. She also had five rebounds, two assists, two steals, a deflection and a block.

Amanda Cantu followed with 12 points, a rebound, three assists and three steals.

Also scoring were Katie Law, 8 points, 11 rebounds, a steal, a deflection and a block; and Kenslee Konarik, 4 points, and eight rebounds.