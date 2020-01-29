Lady Eagles thrash Lampasas

Salado Lady Eagles are still undefeated in District 27-4A after throttling the Lampasas Lady Badgers 61-43 in last night’s home game.

Salado jumped out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter, but Lampasas closed to within five when the teams went to the lockers at the half. Lampasas got to within four in the third but then Salado went on a tear to keep the lead, never looking back. The Lady Badgers tied the score once early in the first, but after that it was all Salado.

Kaia Philen goes up for a shot. Photo by Royce Wiggin.

Kaia Philen led the girls with 20 points. She was four of 15 from the field and 11 of 16 from the free throw line as she repeatedly drew fouls going to the rim. She also had seven rebounds, an assist, two steals and four deflections.

Abby Rembert followed with 16 points, shooting 50% from the field on 10 attempts. She made 80% of her free throws. Rembert led the girls with 12 rebounds, eight of them off of Salado’s missed shots. She had an assist and two steals.

Also scoring for Salado were Lorena Perez, 8 points, six rebounds, an assist, three steals and two deflections; Jasey Goings, 6 points, two rebounds and a steal; Amanda Cantu, 4 points, two rebounds, four assists, four steals and a deflection; Prscilla Torczynski, 3 points, a rebound and a steal; Reese Preston, 3 points and a steal and Katie Law, 1 point a rebound and two steals.