Lady Eagles volleyball season comes to end at hands of Giddings

Salado Lady Eagles lost to the Gidding Lady Buffaloes in the bi-district round of the 4A volleyball playoffs in five sets on Oct. 31, ending their season.

Salado lost the first two sets, 23-25, 21-25, then answered back by taking two, 25-21, 25-18. They ultimately took the loss in the last set, 4-15.

Katie Robinson led the team with 6 aces, followed by Brettney Fuller, 4, and Breigh Oliver, 3.

Landry Rogers led the team in attacking the net with 26 kills, followed by Katie Robinson, who had 18, and Amy Manning, who had 4.

Reagan Morreale led the defense at the net with 3 blocks, Amy Manning had 2, and Kaia Philen had 2.

Morreale led with 24 assists and Brettney Fuller had 21.

Mikaela Heiner led with 17 digs, Katie Robinson had 16, Landry Rogers had 13, Brettney Fuller had 10, and Breigh Oliver had 7.

The following girls are graduating Seniors from the squad: Katie Robinson, Natalie Fort, Mikaela Heiner, Brettney Fuller, Reagan Morreale and Jamie Rich.