Lady Eagles volleyball squads suffer losses on road to Jarrell Lady Cougars

Salado Lady Eagles lost in five sets to the hosting Jarrell Lady Cougars on Sept. 22.

Salado bounced back from a first set overtime loss of 26-24 to win the second and third sets 25-23 and 25-17. Jarrell won the fourth set 25-17 and the tiebreaker 15-10.

The Salado JV Lady Eagles lost to Jarrell in three sets, losing 25-14 in the first, winning the second set 25-16 and losing the third 15-28.

The Freshman Lady Eagles lost to Jarrell, also in three sets. Salado won the first set 25-20 and lost the second set 25-15 and third set 25-20.