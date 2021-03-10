Lady Eagles win 3-of-4 in their own softball tournament

Salado Lady Eagles won three of their four softball games in the Salado-East View tournament March 4-6.

Giddings 0

Salado 10

Rylee Oborski had a solo home run and a bases-loaded homer to knock in five of the Lady Eagles’ 10 runs as Salado shut out Giddings in the final game March 6 of the Salado softball tournament.

Reese Preston went two-for-three with two RBIs for Salado.

Harley Droulliard and Lexi Dudeczka both had two hits in the game.

Gabby Vidaure had a hit and an RBI while Amanda Cantu and Angel Van de Plas both had hits in the game.

Leading 5-0, Salado added three runs in the third and two in the fourth.

Bri Water got the win for Salado. She allowed no runs on two hits. She struck out three and issued no walks in her appearance.

Temple 7

Salado 11

Salado Lady Eagles beat Temple, 11-7, in the morning game March 6.

Salado scored two runs in the bottom of the first to tie the Temcats at 2-2.

Salado had a triple by Reese Preston and four doubles in a row by Rylee Oborski, Amanda Cantu, Katey Bartek and Angel Van de Plas to plate five runs in the second and establish a lead they never relinquished.

Salado added a run in the third. With a triple by Harley Droulliard and doubles by Bartek and Van de Plas in the fourth, Salado added three more runs to lead 11-2. Temple added five runs in the fifth, but it was not enough.

Salado had 13 hits in the game while Temple had seven.

Bartek led the girls, going three-for-three and knocking in two RBIs.

Van de Plas was two-for-three with two RBIs to follow.

Cantu went two-for-three with an RBI.

Oborski had a hit and two RBIs.

Droulliard, Pazlee Conrad and Gabby Vidaure each had a hit and an RBI.

Preston and Victoria Giganti both had a hit in the game.

Brooke McLaurin pitched 4 1/3 innings for the win, allowing seven runs on nine hits. She struck out four and walked three. Hannah Hudson closed the game, striking out one.

Bryan 11

Salado 6

Salado could not overcome an 8-1 early lead by Bryan in the night game on March 5, losing 11-6.

The Lady Eagles scored five runs in the fifth with singles by Rylee Oborski, Lexi Dudeczka, Bri Water and Amanda Cantu.

Bryan answered with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. Bryan outhit Salado 13-10.

Dudeczka was three-for-four for Salado. Angel Van de Plas was two-for-two with two RBIs. Cantu was two-for-four with an RBI.

Water had a hit and an RBI while Oborski and Katey Bartek each had a hit.

Water was issued the loss for Salado. She pitched six innings and gave up 13 hits. Bryan scored 11 runs, nine of them earned against Water. She struck out seven and walked five. Victoria Giganti pitched the final inning.

Troy 2

Salado 4

Salado beat Troy, 4-2, in the afternoon game on March 5 during the Salado softball tournament.

The Lady Eagles led 2-1 later scoring runs in the bottom of the first and second innings. Troy tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the fourth, but Salado scored runs in the bottom of the fourth and sixth innings for the win.

Salado outhit Troy 12-7, but left seven runners on base in the game.

Hannah Hudson went three-for-three and scored two runs to lead the Lady Eagles.

Katey Bartek was two-for-three with an RBI to follow. Rylee Oborski was two-for-four with an RBI.

Reese Preston had a hit and an RBI while Amanda Cantu, Bri Water, Angel Van de Plas and Gabby Vidaure each had a hit in the game.

Water pitched all seven innings for Salado to get the win. She gave up seven hits and two earned runs. She struck out 12 and walked two.

Academy 9

Salado 0

Academy’s Vandenboat pitched a one-hitter and struck out 13 batters as the Lady Bees beat Salado 9-0 on March 2 in a non-district softball game.

Rylee Oborski got the only hit for Salado, a single in the fourth inning.

Meanwhile, Academy batters had 13 hits. Brooke McLaurin was issued the loss on the mound for Salado. She pitched two innings and allowed six earned runs on six hits. She struck out one and walked two. Bri Water pitched five innings in relief, allowed three earned runs on seven hits, striking out five and walking four.

The girls host Taylor on March 16 and travel to Lampasas March 18.