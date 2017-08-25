Lady Eagles win 3 straight in Groesbeck Tourney

Salado Lady Eagles traveled to Groesbeak early yesterday and competed in their last tournament of the 2017 season.

They came out strong and beat Vanguard in their first match, 25-14 & 25-9. Natalie Fort led with 4 ace serves and Mikaela Heiner had 3. Katie Robinson had 8 kills and Landry Rogers had 7. Reagan Morreale had 11 assists and Brettney Fuller had 5.

The second match-up of the day was against McGregor High School. Salado won in 2 sets, 25-18 & 25-11. Mikaela Heiner led with 3 ace serves and Landry Rogers had 2. Katie Robinson had 10 kills and Landry Rogers had 8. Reagan Morreale had 11 assists and Brettney Fuller had 7.

The third and final match-up was against Thrall and the Eagles also won that match in 2, 25-22 & 25-18. Reagan Morreale and Landry Rogers both had a pair of aces. Landry Rogers led with 11 kills, Katie Robinson had 7, Reagan Thrasher had 4, and Brettney Fuller had 3. Reagan Morreale led with 16 assists and Brettney Fuller had 9.

reported by Coach Ashton Cooper