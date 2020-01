Salado Lady Eagles powerlifting team took third place in the Burnet Invitational Meet last week.

Lady Lifters (from left) Jade Oliver, Kailonee Razo, Dorislynn Edmondson, Hannah White and Jade Houston. Courtesy photo

Following are their individual placements:

Kailonee Razo, 3rd with three lift total of 495 lbs.

Hannah White 3rd with a three lift total of 610 lbs.

Jade Oliver 4th with a three lift total of 610 lbs.

Jade Houston, 2nd with a three lift total of 650 lbs.

Dorislynn Edmondson, 1st with a three lift total of 795 lbs.