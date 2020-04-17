Lamb, Patricia

Patricia Lamb, of Yellow Bay, Montanna and formerly of Salado, died March 4 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. She was 76.

She was a noted antiques dealer. Her contributions to the antiques community were many. In 1994, she founded the annual Bigfork Chairity Antique Shows and through her efforts, it has evolved into a nationally-recognized event.

She took pleasure in her family, friends, and colleagues. Her home in Montana and the surrounding lake and mountains brought her great comfort.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made in her name to The American Liver Foundation, 246 Walnut Street, Newton, MA 02160.