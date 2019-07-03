Lankford, Ima Brown

Lankford age 93 passes away

Funeral services for Ima Brown Lankford, 93, of Salado, were held Aug. 11, 2003 at Dossman Funeral Chapel in Belton with Rev. Bobby Ellis officiating.· Bi.trial followed at Rest­haven Cemetery.

Lankford died Aug. 8, 2003 at her home.

She was born Nov. 26, 1909 in Corn Hill to David and Ider Hicks Brown. he married Rev. Thomas J. Lankford on Dec. 4, 1926 in Georgetown. She was a life long resident of Bell County. She was a member of Cedar Knob Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband on Jan. 8, 1986; one son, T.J. Lank­ford in 1998 and grandson, Kenny Lankford in 1976.

Survivors include one son, Doyle Lankford of Salado; six grandchildren and several great-grandchil­dren.