Laws, Lyndol Jay

Lyndol Jay Laws, 64, of Salado, passed away June 9 in Harker Heights.

Laws was born in Seymour, TX on June 20, 1941, the son of the late Clyde and Alian Laws.

He is survived by his daughter Shari Watkins, of Kingwood, TX, son William Laws, of Saint Jo, TX, and sister, Mary Frances McFadden, of Dallas. He is also survived by three grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held 11 a.m. June 17, at St. Stephens Catholic Church, in Salado.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Scott & White Development Office, 2401 S. 31st St., Temple, Tx 76508.

