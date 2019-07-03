LeFloor Boggs, Barbara Helen

BARBARA HELEN LEFLOOR

BOGGS, AGE 79, SALADO

Barbara Helen LeFloor Boggs, 79, of Salado, passed away Nov. 4, 2004 at her residence. Funeral services were held Nov. 5 at the Salado United Methodist Church. Graveside services were held Nov. 6 at the Masonic Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant.

Boggs was born Jan. 22, 1925 in Beaumont, to the late Staten Rone and Alma Elizabeth Smith LeFloor, and grew up in Vidor. She graduated from Vidor High School in 1942 and attended La-mar College before mov-ing to California to work. She moved back to Texas and began working for Dupont, Orange, where she met her husband, Paul Boggs.

Her parents, two brothers, Eugene Lewis LeFloor and Bruce Edwin LeFloor and one grandson, Richard Boggs, preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Paul Edwin Boggs, of Salado; son and daughter-in-law, Donald Bryan and Annalesia Boggs, of Mt. Pleasant, daughter and son in law, Lenice Boggs and Jack Smithrick, of Florence; sister, Nelda Ruth LeFloor LeBoeuf and her husband Rodney; brother- in-law, Don. W. Boggs, of Dallas; grandchildren, Jamie Smithrick Cowan and husband David, of Nashville, TN, Sarah Boggs, of Austin, Bryan Boggs, of College Station and Joe Boggs, of College Station, and great granddaughter, Olivia Claire Cowan.

The family requests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Scott & White Hospice.

Harper-Talasek/Salado Funeral Home handled arrangements.