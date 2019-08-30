Lending a Hand

Benefit set Sept. 6 for Marion ‘Perch’ Daniel

A tall, skinny kid with almost white hair and dark skin. He was really good in track, I remember that.

That’s how I got to know Marion Daniel, covering him in district, region and state track for the newspaper.

We had just arrived in Salado in the spring of 1988, not knowing anyone in town, except my sister Tena who taught in the schools here.

Saladoan Marion Daniel

We got to know Marion and his mom Phyllis (who taught at Salado High for many years and was the yearbook sponsor) and his dad Chief, who was the Ag teacher at the time, when we first came to Salado.

Phyllis and Chief took my sister Tena under their protective wings as Salado High was her first teaching gig. Even today, when Phyllis comes in to pay for her annual subscription (she could mail it in, but then we would missing catching up with her), she always asks about my sister.

To have someone ask about your family is a subtle, meaningful kindness that we too often overlook or underappreciate in today’s busy society.

But it is a kindness that is very indicative of the generous and loving spirit of Salado.

Within the first few months of coming to Salado, we saw that generous and loving spirit of Salado when it rallied around the late Jimmy Gidley with a fundraiser at Tablerock.

Now, we need to see that generous and loving spirit of Salado in a real way as that tall, skinny kid with glasses and almost white hair is facing the fight of his life.

Marion Daniel — known to many in Salado as Perch — was diagnosed with Stage 4 lymphoma in April. He began aggressive chemotherapy treatment in May. In addition to the cancer, Daniel is also battling degeneration disc disease.

The community will come together for a benefit to help the Daniel family at Barrow Brewing 7-9 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Salado’s own Wayworn Traveler will provide the music, while family and friends will fire up the grill and have BBQ plates for $10. A silent auction will also be held.

Donations for the silent auction are being collected by Lanell Campbell at Hairitage Barber Shop, 1325 N Stagecoach Road in Salado. Campbell can be reached at (254) 301-2767.

If you cannot attend the benefit, monetary donations for Marion Daniel are also accepted Hairitage Barber Shop.

Marion came to Salado as a student in 1981. His father, James “Chief” Daniel was the SHS Ag teacher and his mother Phyllis, took a position in the High School office, later becoming a teacher as well. The family put down deep roots in Salado.

In 1991, Perch and Laura married, the couple bought a home in Salado and have raised two children here and are expecting their first grandchild in October. Laura works in the Cafeteria at Salado ISD.

“Perch and Laura can really use our help,” Angie Curlee Kay said. “They are both great people who are adored by their family and friends. If you can help them in any way, it will be most appreciated by all.”

