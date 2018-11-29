Lighted parade kicks off annual Christmas Stroll

Salado Lights up for Christmas Season

Each year, the holidays come alive with the annual Christmas Stroll in beautiful, historic Salado. This year’s festivities kick off at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 with the lighted Christmas Parade beginning on Royal and continuing up Main Street followed by a tree lighting and visit from Santa at the Civic Center.

For two weekends, Nov. 30-Dec. 2 and Dec. 7-9, the streets of Salado will be filled with entertainment, shopping, dining, and excitement for the whole family.

Strollers can take a break from shopping to enjoy a Live Nativity at the First Baptist Church, and perhaps follow that with a ride in a horse drawn carriage.

Visitors will certainly want to make time to see a performance of A Christmas Carol at Tablerock Theater. This annual production of the classic story by Charles Dickens is a holiday hit with visitors and locals, alike. Tickets will be available at the door. Call 254-947-9205 for more information. Theater goers can see performances on Friday and Saturday both weekends of the Stroll.

The Salado Volunteer Fire Department will once again host Santa Claus at the corner of Main Street and Pace Park. Stop by and take a photo with the little ones.

There will be numerous dining options available including Salado’s own delightful eateries and visiting food trucks. There will be something to tempt everyone, whether you are looking for a snack, a warm cup of coffee or cocoa, or a full course meal.

The highlight of the Stroll will be late night shopping in Salado’s boutiques and galleries on Friday and Saturday both weekends.

Many shops feature entertainment throughout the Stroll weekends. A schedule of events for the first weekend of the Christmas Stroll can be found page 1C this edition of Salado Village Voice. The newspaper will also publish the schedule online at SaladoVillageVoice.com. The second weekend schedule will be published in the next edition of the newspaper.

Visitors are sure to be entertained by carolers, pianists, and musicians of all types. The week of Stroll, go to Salado.com, Facebook, the Salado Village Voice, or download the Visit Widget app for the most current list with locations.