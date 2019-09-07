Lights out for Academy as Eagles light up scoreboard for 52-21 win

It was lights out for Academy (figuratively and literally) as Salado beat the visiting Bees 52-21 in the Eagles' first home game of the season tonight. The northern lights on the home side went out near the end of the half thanks to some kid who sent Salado maintenance staff scrambling by tripping a breaker or switch on the pole. By that time, the Eagles had a commanding 28-7 lead over the Bees. The Bees scored on their first drive, but would not score again until a couple of meaningless touchdowns late in the fourth.

Academy drove 75 yards, scoring on a 13 yard touchdown from Jerry Cepheus to Jaylin McWilliams at the 7:14 mark in the first. Blake Buddy kicked the PAT for a short-lived 7-0 lead.

The Eagles answered on a nine-play, 69-yard drive. Hunter Turk bounced off of the crowd at the line of scrimmage and made his way into the end zone for a 17 yard run, Wrook Brown kicked the extra point to tie the game.

From that point on it was all Salado. The Eagles punted only once in the game as they chewed up the brand new turf field for 376 yard rushing. Brown led the team with 146 yards on 16 carries and three TDs.

Brown scored his first TD on a 20 yard run with 10:55 left in the first half, capping a 60 yard drive. He then toed the PAT for a 14-7 lead.

The Eagles forced Academy to punt and then drove 55 yards, capped by a quarterback sneak for a one yard touchdown by Hutton Haire. Brown made the lead 21-7.

Salado added another on a 54 yard drive of 11 plays. Brown ran in from the 7 yard line with 1:42 left in the half. He kicked the PAT for a 28-7 halftime lead.

Salado received the second half kickoff and drove 60 yards. Brown scored on a 26 yard draw up the middle and added the PAT for a 35-7 lead with 6:47 to go in the third.

Latrell Jenkins recovered a fumble at the Academy 44 to set up the next scoring drive. Haire hit Brown in stride for a 35 yard touchdown pass on a fourth and 15 to go. Brown booted the extra point to give Salado a 42-7 lead.

Brown then kicked a 32 yard field goal after Caleb Self scooped up a fumble for the Eagles in Academy territory,

The Eagles recovered the ensuing kick to set up Blake Volk, who bulled his way through the Academy defense for an 18 yard touchdown with 9:59 left in the game. Brown’s kick made the score 52-7.

Salado then gave up a touchdown with 5:48 left to play on a short pass from Kullin Mraz to Braeden Lilly.

Mean connected with Peyton Miller for a 12 yard touchdown with 13 seconds left. Alexander Pierce kicked the extra point to make the score 52-21.