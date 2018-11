Salado Lions Club members will be flipping flapjacks for a good cause during the annual Salado Lions Club Pancake Breakfast on Dec. 1. Stop by the Salado Church of Christ Activity Center between 7:30 and 10 a.m. for a serving of pancakes and sausage accompanied by coffee and orange juice; a delicious way to support the community efforts and scholarship programs of the Club. Tickets are $6 per person.