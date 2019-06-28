Little, Elizabeth Thomas

Elizabeth Thomas Little passed away July 9

Elizabeth Thomas (Mrs. J.B.) Little, 87, of Lago Vista, formerly of Belton, died July 9 in an Austin hospital. Memorial services were held July 14 at Travis Oaks Baptist Church in Lago Vista with the Rev. Vince Smith offi­ciating.

Little was born in Rogers on Oct. 1, 1917 to J.W. and Elizabeth Gower Thomas. She moved to Belton with her parents as an elementary school student and graduated from Belton High School in 1934. She graduated from Mary Hardin-Baylor College and also gradu­ated from the University of Texas.

Her 50-year teaching career included class­room teaching and as a librarian. She taught in Salado, Corpus Christi, Brownwood and Lago Vista school districts. She was president of the Texas State Teachers Associa­tion and of the Classroom Teachers of Texas.

She married J.B. Little Dec. 24, 1939. He pre­ceded her in death May 2, 1982. She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Her recent Salado memberships included Associate Member, Vil­lage of Salado Daughters of the Republic of Texas, and membership in Cen­tral Texas Area Museum.

She is survived by a brother, William Thomas, of Harker Heights, for­merly of Belton, a nephew and niece.