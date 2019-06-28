Little, Elizabeth Thomas

Elizabeth Thomas Little passed away July 9
Elizabeth Thomas (Mrs. J.B.) Little, 87, of Lago Vista, formerly of Belton, died July 9 in an Austin hospital. Memorial services were held July 14 at Travis Oaks Baptist Church in Lago Vista with the Rev. Vince Smith officiating.
Little was born in Rogers on Oct. 1, 1917 to J.W. and Elizabeth Gower Thomas. She moved to Belton with her parents as an elementary school student and graduated from Belton High School in 1934. She graduated from Mary Hardin-Baylor College and also graduated from the University of Texas.
Her 50-year teaching career included classroom teaching and as a librarian. She taught in Salado, Corpus Christi, Brownwood and Lago Vista school districts. She was president of the Texas State Teachers Association and of the Classroom Teachers of Texas.
She married J.B. Little Dec. 24, 1939. He preceded her in death May 2, 1982. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Her recent Salado memberships included Associate Member, Village of Salado Daughters of the Republic of Texas, and membership in Central Texas Area Museum.
She is survived by a brother, William Thomas, of Harker Heights, formerly of Belton, a nephew and niece.