Logan, Donald F.

Donald F. Logan funeral mass held April 28

Donald F. Logan, 85, of Belton, died April 23 after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

Rosary was held at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Salado April 27, which was followed by an Irish Wake at the home of Susan Terry. Funeral Mass was held April 28, under the direction of Cole Funeral Home, and interment followed in the Tadlock family plot in Crawford. Services were conducted by Msgr. Arthur Michalka, Fr. Charles Davis and Msgr. Louis Pavlichek.

Born October 4, 1921, in North Platte, NE, to Albert J. (Bert) Logan and Irene Hubbard Logan.

He was raised in San Antonio, the oldest of five boys. A graduate of Central Catholic High School in 1938, Logan attended St. Mary’s University before enlisting in the Army Air Corps, and was part of the 504 Bomb group on Tinnean Island. Discharged a 1st Lieutenant in 1946, Logan enrolled at the University of Texas and earned his degree in Engineering. He was recalled for the Korean War and served stateside. He married Betty Harris in San Antonio in Feb. 1951 and adopted her two daughters, Curtis Tadlock, and Susan Elizabeth. A son, Grady Albert, was born in Jan. 1952.

He used his Structural Engineering license in San Antonio, Beaumont and finally settled in Houston where he worked for Southern Pacific Railroad and Anderson Clayton. In 1970 he enrolled in the University of Guadalajara where he earned a degree in Architecture. He consulted as a licensed professional Architect and Engineer before retiring to Belton in 1986.

In his retirement, he consulted and volunteered his professional service to the Diocese of Austin to design and construct numerous church projects including St. Stephen, (where the services are being held), Eagles Wings Retreat Center, and Holy Trinity in Corn Hill. Healso volunteered for many civic organizations in Temple and Belton. He taught math at Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Temple.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty Harris Logan, and brothers Bob and Tom.

He is survived by Taddy Maddox, of Austin, her children Jimmy and Bobby, his wife Katherine, great-granddaughter, Gemma; Susan Terry, of Salado, her husband Gene, children Mariah Grazioplene, her husband Jeff, and great-grandchildren Dylan and Kate, David Terry, and Sarah Hussey and her husband Wade; Grady Logan of Oklahoma City and his wife Kathy, children Rebekah and Margaret; two brothers Jack Logan and Larry Logan.