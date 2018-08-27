Lois Elizabeth Atchley

August 25, 1956

August 15, 2018

Elizabeth Atchley of Houston, passed away August 15, 2018 in Boerne.

Born May 5, 1932 in Wingate, TX to Burton Hubert and Bertha Pricilla Pritchard, she was the youngest child of ten. She was a graduate of North Texas University where she earned her degree in accounting and home-economics. After college, she became an educator.

She married Beck Atchley on August 25, 1956. They first resided in Houston where they raised two daughters. After 20+ years of teaching in the classroom, Elizabeth became Registrar at Westbury HS.

In 1987, they moved to Friendswood and divided their time between that residence and their beach house on Galveston Island.

She was involved in her church, Friendswood United Methodist and community. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels where she coordinated meal delivery for those in need in that community for ten years.

She is survived by daughters, Stacy Elizabeth Frazier and her husband Colin William Frazier of Salado, and Amy Rebecca Atchley and her husband James Elias Haslanger; a sister, Daphna P. Ritchey and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband: Harold Beck Atchley and brothers: Doyle Marion Pritchard, Burton Hubert Pritchard, Jr., Joseph Elzo Pritchard, John Henry Pritchard, Truett Warren Pritchard, Bruce Pritchard, and two infant boys who died at birth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elizabeth’s memory may be made to Morningside Ministries “Menger Springs Covenant Fund” either online at www.mmliving.org/giving or by mail to 700 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX 78201.