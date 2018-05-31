Lone Star Legends Music Fest

Sirena Fest Presents the Lone Star Legends Merfolk Music Fest this Friday, June 1st from 12pm-10pm at Johnny’s Outback. This Merfolk Music Fest for the Whole FAM is here just in time to kick-off SUMMER! Archery and rock climbing, water sports, food trucks, interactive creativity, TX mermaids, pirates, live music, MerFolk Magic and so much more! All benefiting the #allabilitiesplayground project for #Centx in Salado Tx! Adults $20 . Kiddos FREE!

Sirena Fest is a community outreach organization inspired by Salado’s Legend of Sirena. Children and families have adored Salado Creek and the myths surrounding this legendary Central Texas Native American Mermaid for decades, perhaps centuries even.

Other performers are these:

Sundae Drivers 3-4 pm Martian Folk 4-6 pm Clint Allen Janisch, 6-8 pm Hannah (SISD STUDENT-playing accordian & singing National Anthem), 8-8:15 Brandon Rhyder, 8:15-10:15pm Sammy Fox, 12-2 pm

Brandon Rhyder

The first single from the self-titled release Brandon Rhyderexplores the complexities of relationships and the push and pull that somehow seems to make it all work. “The Way They Need Each Other,” a collaboration written and performed with singer-songwriter Lori McKenna, sets the tone for the new release, four years in the making for Rhyder.

The collection of songs is both reminiscent of the man that fans have come to love, while providing a new depth of emotion garnered from trials and tribulations felt in recent years.

“When you ponder the deeper questions: who am I as a husband, father, songwriter and musician? It both humbles and inspires. And you can’t answer those questions in a rush…”

Almost apologetically, Rhyder addresses the four-year hiatus from studio activity. “I had to step back and rethink who I was and what I was doing. I needed to clear my mind and take a break from the day-to-day business for a while. And it was the best thing I could have ever done,” he explains. “In that time, I feel I’ve evolved, grown and realized it’s not just about me, or even about my wife Kelli and I. It’s about family, relationship, legacy. The big things.”

There’s no doubt that this record is Rhyder’s line in the sand. A fresh resolve from a 15-year veteran of the road. “If I’m completely honest, I had to decide, for myself and my family, if this line of work is where I’m spending the rest of my working days. This collection of songs is my answer.”

The 10-track album is receiving positive early reviews, professing this as Brandon’s best work and drawing comparison to the critically acclaimed Conviction.

“Convictionwas the one that was either going to work or not. This new record comes from the same place.”

Brandon Rhyderis slated for July 14 release, and was produced by industry stalwart, mentor and friend Walt Wilkins. It is the third installment from the pair who also worked in tandem on 2006’s Convictionand 2010’s Head Above Water.

The new CD includes four co-writes with revered songsmiths including Keith Gattis, Michael Hearne, Bri Bagwell and multiple Grammy-winner Lori McKenna.

In the face of so much writing prowess it may be the six tracks written by Ryhder himself that are the most telling. Lyrics and delivery from a heart made bare. Brandon Rhyderis the soundtrack born at the crossroads of life and is a thoughtful chronicle of universal experience.

For more information and updates visit www.brandonrhyder.com.