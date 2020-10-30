Look out for trick or treaters: Halloween activities in Salado

Be careful and safe, but have fun this Halloween

Halloween trick or treaters will be on the streets on Oct. 31 and Salado police recommend that locals keep in mind that Salado’s streets are not wide enough to have cars parked on both sides.

Please make sure you leave enough room for cars and emergency vehicles to pass safely through the streets.

Drivers should be mindful of children running through the neighborhoods.

Parents should make sure their child, and all family members can be seen by those driving vehicles.

They should also wear something reflective so as to improve your visibility.

Salado churches and organizations will have several family friendly and safe events.

Salado FFA Trunk or Treat

Salado FFA invites you to bring your children to the Trunk-or-Treat in the Salado High School parking lot 2-6 p.m. Oct. 31.

Hand sanitizer will be set up around the parking lot and available at each car.

Children will not put their hands in candy bags. Whoever is handing out candy will be putting the candy in the kids’ bags.

The candy holder will also use hand sanitizer before each time they put candy in the bag or they will wear gloves.

Games will be sanitized between each user. There will also be multiple sets of chairs. Each time a chair is pulled, it will be wiped down and cleaned for the next group of children.

All events will be outside and distanced at least six feet apart. Markers will be mapped out in the parking lot.

Face masks will be required during this event. Anyone that does not follow the guidelines will be politely asked to leave and will not be allowed to participate in the event.

First Baptist Church

First Baptist Church of Salado will hold its Trunk or Treat in the parking lot of its campus, located at 210 S. Main Street from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Cars will be physically separated for social distancing. Hecho en Queso and Big Tony’s Cheesesteaks food trucks will be on the grounds.

Heritage Country Church

Heritage Country Church, located at Lark Trail, invites area children and parents to its Trunk or Treat and Hayride.

The event will be held 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31.

The event is sponsored by the Heritage Country Church Youth Group and the Candy Monster is accepting donations.

Salado United Methodist

Salado United Methodist Church will hold a Drive Through Trunk or Treat Mobile Mask-arade, Salado United Methodist Church parking lot, 650 Royal St., 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31.

The event will include games, prizes and snacks, all from the safety of your car.

3C Cowboy Fellowship

3C Cowboy Fellowship invites children with their parents to a safe, family friendly Trunk or Treat 6-8 Oct. 31 on the grounds of the church, located at 16258 Gooseneck Rd. in Salado.

Activities and rides include the Trunk or Treat, mule wagon rides, a bounce house, hayrides and a variety of games.

Food and drinks will include candy, hot dogs, popcorn, hot cocoa and cold drinks.

The event is free.

For grownups, there are a few Halloween events going on around Salado.

Barton House

The Barton House restaurant, 101 N. Main St., will host a Roaring 20s Halloween Party, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The party will be held downstairs in the Swanky Sirena Speakeasy with a $20 Cover. Speakeasy members are free.

Chupacabra Craft Beer

Chupacabra Craft Beer, 423 South Main, will have a costume contest for adults on Oct. 31.

Winners get a free T-shirt. There will also be ribbons for the funniest, scariest and most creative costumes.

For details, visit their Facebook page.

The Shed

The Shed, corner of Royal Street and Center Circle, is having a costume contest all day on Oct. 31. Photos will be taken with winners announced for first and second place via social media.

Prizes may be either mailed to the winners or collected at The Shed.