Lostak Garner, Mollie Marie

Mollie Marie Lostak Garner passes away at home Oct. 7

Services for Mollie Marie Lostak Garner, age 53, of Salado were held 10 a.m. Oct 9, 2000 in the Heartfield Funderal Home Chapel with Rev. Skip Blancett officiating. Burial followed in the Salado Cemetery.

Mollie Marie Lostak Garner died Oct. 7, 2000 at her residence.

She was born June 25 1847 in Goose Creek, Texas to Tommie H. And Gladys M. Kosina Lostak. She graduated from Danbury High School in 1965 and from Southwestern Business University in 1966. She married Wayne Ray Garner on March 16, 1968 in Angleton, Texas. She worked as a secretary for the vice president of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She was also a member of the Salado United Methodist Church and the Ladies Auxiliary V.F.W. Post 4008 in Belton. She was preceded in death by her mother Gladys Losak.

Survivors include her husband Wayne Ray Garner of Salado, four daughters Charity Barker, Tera Jackson, April Danbury and Mollie K. Garner all of Salado. Her father Tommie H. Lost of Danbury, two brothers Lonnie L. Lost of Danbury, Harold R. Lost of Sugarland, one sister Lorenda L. Baldwin of Danbury. Also two grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Monte Baldwin, Troy Baldwin, Tommie McLane Lostak, Jeremy Dickerson, Brian Remkes, Dean Honchul.