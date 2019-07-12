Luther, Frances L.

Francis Luther passes away at age 57

Funeral services for Frances L. Luther, 57, of Belton were held Sept. 15 in the Heartfield Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Johnson officiating. Burial followed in the Salado Cemetery.

Mrs. Luther died Sept. 13 in a Temple hospital.

She was born on April 9, 1943 in Belton to Harry A. and Katie Walker Hess. She married Bobby Luther on Oct. 20, 1961 in Salado. She worked for Bell County as the Assistant County Treasurer. She retired from Bell County in August 1999. She was a member of the First Bap­tist Church, Salado.

Survivors include her husband, Bobby Luther of Belton; two sons, C.W. Luther of Temple, Donny Luther of Belton; mother, Katie Hess-Raabe of Salado; two sisters, Harri­ett Juergens of Belton, and Katy Newsome of Waco and two grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Asso­ciation, 6801 Sanger Suite 199-A, Waco, TX 76710.

Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton was in charge of arrangements.