Lyn Alley

April 26, 1948

October 21, 2018

Services for Lyn Alley 70, of Salado will be held at 10am Saturday November 10th at Salado United Methodist Church with Pastor David Mosser officiating.

Lyn Alley passed away on October 21 2018 at her home.

She was born on April 26, 1948 in Houston Texas, to J. T. and Lorene Hanvy and lived in the small community of North Shore where she attended school and resided at the time of her marriage to J. L. Alley. She graduated from North Shore High School and was in the second graduating class behind J. L.’s class which was the first graduating class to graduate. Lyn and J. L. were married on September 3, 1971.

The Alleys moved to the central Texas area in 1974 living at several places until they built their home in the Three Forks area which was home for almost 40 years before they moved to Salado, Texas.

Lyn worked for Houston Light and Power while living in Houston and after raising her son to an age that she could return to work. She was employed by the County Attorneys office of Bell County. Lyn then went into employment working for attorney Jim Cure where she worked for 20 years and retired.

She was a member of Salado United Methodist Church involving herself in many of the missions of the church.

Lyn is survived by her husband J. L. Alley, a son J. Benjamin Alley and a granddaughter Morgan Cheyann Alley.

The family ask that those wishing to celebrate Lyn’s life dress in a style of celebration to our Lord who gives happiness and joy. The family also ask that flowers not be sent but that each person give a contribution to any organization they feel needs help.

Arrangements are in the care of Broecker Funeral Home, Salado.