M. Scott Byers to give presentation on process of creating cartoons

Salado Museum & College Park announces a presentation by M. Scott Byers, political cartoonist for the Austin American-Statesman newspaper, at 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at the museum.

Byers’ presentation will provide insight into the process of creating political cartoons for newspapers today in comparison to the methods used in years past. His presentation is free and open to the public.

Byers’ appearance coincides with the museum’s current exhibit, Cartooning Texas: One Hundred Years of Cartoon Art in the Lone Star State, to which the museum is adding an exhibit of the original artwork from numerous political cartoons Byers has created over the past decade.

“Mr. Byers has been a professional graphic designer, illustrator and cartoonist for clients worldwide since the 1970s,” says Dave Swarthout, Salado Museum Executive Director. “Since 2010, he has been concentrating on what he loves most – political cartoons. His talent for creating political cartoons carries the most meaning for him and the hope of being part of our country’s great political process.”

Both a history of Texas politics and of political cartooning in Texas, the dual exhibit tells the story of important historical events and flamboyant politicians in Texas from 1890 to 1990 and during the 2010s. The exhibit is made available through support from Humanities Texas, sponsorship by the Salado Village Voice newspaper, and the loan of his artwork by M. Scott Byers.

There is no charge for Mr. Byers presentation on Aug. 10 or to view the Cartooning exhibit but donations are welcome. The exhibit is open through August 29th, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10am to 4pm, at 423 South Main in Salado. For more information visit saladomuseum.org.

Salado Museum and College Park, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, promotes and preserves the pioneer history of Salado through educational programs and exhibits that document the settlement and heritage of this area. The Museum is at 423 South Main Street.