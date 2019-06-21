Maddux, Margaret “Sally” Cawthon

Former Saladoan (Sally) Margaret Cawthon Maddux passes away

(Sally) Margaret Cawthon Maddux, age 91, of Victoria, passed away on April 21. Her service was held in Houston and she was buried there at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.

She was born March 3, 1916 in Salado, the daughter of John H. (Hub) Cawthon and his wife Pearl. She and her siblings grew up in Salado. She married Emmitt Maddux of Holland. They and their children resided in Houston for many years. After retiring, she and Emmitt moved to Seadrift and were members of the First Baptist Church. For the past few years, she had resided at Twin Pines Nursing Home in Victoria.Survivors are her sons: Clayton Maddux, of Katy, Tom Maddux, of Victoria; daughter, Carol King, of Stafford; brother Joe Cawthon, of Eureka, CA. She is also survived by five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmitt Maddux, son, David Maddux, and grand-children, John Maddux, Shane Maddux, Amanda Maddux and Baby Knostman.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hosptial (Attention Memorial Department Tribute Account # 186409122), 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.