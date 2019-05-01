Main Street work begins next week: Meeting tonight

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will begin a project to replace the FM 2268/Main Street Bridge at Campbell Branch in downtown Salado on May 6.

The public is invited to attend an Open House on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Salado Municipal Building located at 301 N. Stagecoach Road, hosted by the Village of Salado and TxDOT. Representatives of TxDOT and the project contractor will be present to provide details on the scope of work and answer questions. The Open House will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The project, designed to increase safety, will replace the existing structure with a wider, longer, concrete bridge that meets current roadway safety and design specifications. The approaches to the structure will also be upgraded and replaced.

Additionally, the bridge replacement will also include sidewalks and pavement upgrades at various locations within the project area of 0.98 mile on Main Street from Salado Plaza Dr. to College Hill Dr. north end.

Capital Excavation Company, of Austin, is undertaking this bridge replacement project and sidewalk and pavement upgrade, at a cost of $5.2 million. Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with some overnight work when the bridge is actually being replaced. The project is scheduled for completion by early Summer of 2020, weather permitting.

Work will begin on the south end of Main Street. Crews will complete work on the planned improvements on the west side of Main Street before switching over to the east side. While there will be lane closures associated with the project, at least one lane of Main Street will remain open to traffic for the duration of the project. That said, there will be a 40 day period, starting January 5, 2020, when Main Street will be closed at Rock Creek to allow for the installation of a new drainage structure. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

TxDOT urges residents to be cautious and watch for construction personnel and equipment in the work area.