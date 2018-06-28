Salado ISD Mentor Program needs people like you

Do you have two hours a month and a desire to make the world a better place one kid at a time? If the answer is yes, we need YOU!

The Salado ISD Mentor Program recruits, trains, and assigns mentors to students in our school district. Each mentor is assigned a mentee to meet with two hours per month. This could be scheduled once a week for 30 minutes or once every other week for 60 minutes. These sessions can be spent playing games, helping with homework, eating lunch, and/or just having a conversation. We will provide a packet of information with suggestions regarding how to be an effective mentor. All of the mentors and mentees attend two field trips per year – one to the Peaceable Kingdom Retreat Center in Killeen and another to a bowling alley in Georgetown. While most of our mentors only have one student, a few of them volunteer to mentor two students.

Being a mentor is an opportunity to make a positive impact in a student’s life that can last a lifetime. This is the four step process to becoming a mentor:

1.Complete a mentor application.

2.Pass the criminal background check.

3.Interview with two of our mentor program board members.

4.Complete a one-hour training session.

“Mentoring is a brain to pick, an ear to listen, and a push in the right direction.” – John Crosby

“Be who you needed, when you were younger.” – Unknown

The greatest thing about being a mentor is that anyone can be one – you simply have to make the decision and take the first step. Please e-mail me at michael.novotny@saladoisd.org or call me at 254-947-6905 if you are interested in mentoring a student or if you would like more information regarding the Salado ISD Mentor Program.