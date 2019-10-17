Manning Grigsby, Layton

Layton Manning Grigsby, 94, of Salado, died in a Temple hospital Nov. 5.

Graveside services were held Nov. 8 at the Salado Cemetery with Minister Dempsey Stripling officiating.

He was born in Dallas on Feb. 10, 1905 to Luke Manning Grigsby and Martha Ann White Grigsby. Prior to his retirement, he served as Vice President of First National Bank of Dallas and Republic National Bank of Dallas. He had been a resident of Salado for the past four years. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Oak Cliff.

Grigsby was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Inez Grigsby on July 22, 1995 and by seven brothers and sisters. He is survived by two nephews, Hartsell Haws of Salado and Harry L. Mackey Jr. of Austin; and two nieces, Marcha Strother of Dallas and Jane Carrell of Austin.

Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Salado was in charge of arrangements.