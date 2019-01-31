Margaret Eva Moore (Sis)

January 9, 1927

January 19, 2019

Margaret Eva (Sis) Moore Neves of Salado, Tx. died on Saturday, January 19, 2019 in the rehabilitation wing of Meridian of Temple. She was born on January 9, 1927 at home in Dog Ridge, Bell County, Texas to Margaret Lou Sylvia Wilson and Allen James Moore.

A seventh-generation Texan, Sis was a proud member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and was an organizing member of the Salado chapter. Raised in Bell County, she met Aurbry Lee Neves in a cotton field in 1939 and married him on January 18, 1943. She moved with him to Knott, Tx., finished her final credits there, and returned to graduate from Salado High School in May 1943. A self-described “tough old bird,” Sis was a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was a kind-hearted, hard-working, brave woman who never met a challenge she wasn’t ready to face. She raised a family, supplied eggs for a hatchery, helped plant and harvest crops, milked cows morning and night, and even worked as a bookkeeper after her children were in school. She lived a life of service and is an inspiration to those who had the fortune to know her. After Aurbry’s death in 2000, she moved back to Bell County and built a house in Salado on family land, where she lived until the time of her passing.

Sis was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvia and Allen Moore; siblings Allen Octavious (Sonny) Moore, James Maurice (Shorty) Moore, and Morris Moore (infant); husband Aurbry Lee Neves; and daughter Pauline Edwards. She is survived by her sister Vernie Louise (Weazie) Moore Wood, children LaNell and husband Robert French of Ledbetter, Tx.; Leroy Neves of Apache Junction, Az.; Audrey McBride of Salado; Robert (Buster) and Phyllis Neves of Austwell, Tx.; and Pauline’s husband Bob Edwards of Salado; sixteen grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.

There was a small, private service for family and friends held at 2:00 pm Saturday, January 26 at 6041 Wells Lane in Salado. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a contribution in memory of Sis Neves to the Temple Bible Church.

Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.